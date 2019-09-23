Unlock the Official Xbox Ugly Christmas Sweater

Microsoft’s official Xbox ugly Christmas sweater for 2019 features classic Xbox design elements, complete with controllers, buttons, the ring of light, and achievement trophies. Speaking of achievements, if your goal is to score more friends on Xbox Live, wearing this sweater to a holiday party is a great way to do it. It’s also a not-so-subtle hint about what kinds of presents you would like to see under the tree this year.

The Xbox ugly Christmas sweater is available to pre-order here (exclusive) for $54.99 in sizes XS to XXXL with free shipping slated for October 17th. Not a bad deal for a fully knitted sweater (the product page includes close-up shots of the detail).

On a related note, the first wave of new 100% knitted Marvel ugly sweaters for the 2019 holiday season have launched, and the lineup includes festive Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Iron Man designs. They join a large collection of Marvel designs from last year that feature Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, Venom, and the Avengers styles.

The entire Marvel ugly Christmas sweater collection is available right here (exclusive) for $54.99 each in sizes XS to XXXL with free shipping. Last year’s designs are shipping now, but the new Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Iron Man designs are pre-orders with a ship date slated for October 10th. Ship dates on these can get pushed out pretty quickly, so reserve one while you can.

