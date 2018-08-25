Middle School Cleverly Makes Fortnite Joke as Summer Ends

There’s no denying that Fortnite is one of the most accessible games on the market right now. Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android devices are all available to play the record-breaking battle royale title, it’s everywhere. But with Summer vacation at its end, one middle school decided to have a little fun with the Battle Royale craze with a clever sign that more than a few parents had a chuckle over.

River Bend Middle School took a quick good-natured potshot at the almost cult-like following that the online title from Epic Games has. Fortnite has broken records left and right and continues to be a force of nature in the gaming community. So much so, that other franchises are trying to put their own spin on its success – most recently Call of Duty and Battlefield.

Fortnite is a game that you can’t seem to escape. Whether you’re into the popular online title or not is irrelevant, it’s everywhere. The wild surge in popularity began when Epic Games made their free-to-play Battle Royale debut alongside their pre-existing Save the World mode in an era where PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds reigned supreme. Despite being called a “copycat” upon its revelation, it quickly skyrocketed towards popularity, even dethroning PUBG itself, during its rise to fame.

