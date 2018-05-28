Minecraft Mod Adds Black Panther Suit and Abilities

Minecraft players can now become Marvel’s Black Panther through a new mod that comes with the superhero suit and several unique powers.

The mod was created by Minecraft content creator VelVoxel Raptor who shared a preview of the mod in the video above. After downloading the mod for yourself, a combination of a piece of String, an Iron Ingot, and a Shulker Shell will net you a Vibranium Necklace that you can then equip to unlock some of the powers of the Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is just a little thing I made in the last little while,” modder VelVoxel Raptor said. “I was actually going to do this a long time ago but never actually got around to it. Then someone made a comment ‘make black panther’ so I thought I’d give it a try. I also threw in a few other things in there too such as throwable discs, cape shields, and more.”

You won’t turn into the Black Panther right away when you put on the necklace though. Instead, you’ll have to make your character sprint to put the suit on or take it off. People sprint a lot in Minecraft though, so if you’re not careful, you might find yourself removing the suit before you’re ready to take it off. You can also use the sneak button to take the helmet off or put it back on if you’d rather show off your character’s head with the rest of the suit still intact.

But then there are the powers that come with the suit, the real effects that let players truly become Black Panther in Minecraft. Just as T’Challa’s suit does, this Minecraft version will store kinetic energy as players take damage. Once you’ve stored up enough energy, you can unleash it back towards your opponents by right-clicking which will create a huge explosion based on the amount of energy stored.

You can also power yourself up even further by eating Heart-Shaped Herbs that replace the game’s beets. These enhance your normal stats and are even more effective when you turn them into a paste. Other Black Panther tools and weapons were also included in the mod that include a Vibranium Blaster, a throwable disc that’ll return to you, and a Vibranium Cape that’ll protect you from incoming threats.

VelVoxel Raptor included a link in the video’s description for anyone that wants to download the mod, a link that can be found here.