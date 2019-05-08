Minecraft Classic Now Available For Free In Web Browsers

Minecraft will officially be turning 10 years old next week, which means many players and devs will be looking back on the game that absolutely blew up to become a global success. Many things have changed over the course of the past decade, including who owns, how many people play it on a monthly basis (it’s a lot), the original creator essentially being left in the dust, and there is even a movie being made. That said, Mojang has decided to something fun for fans of the popular title and release Minecraft Classic, which is available directly in web browsers, and it is entirely free to play.

“Hated every update we’ve ever released,” the post reads. “Then it’s your lucky day!” For those accustomed to the way Minecraft is today, it might be unbearable to play the original version. There are only 32 blocks to work with, all of the original bugs that were there 10 years ago are present, and it has “an (inter)face only a mother could love.” Needless to say, it’s a rough experience that is likely purely fueled by nostalgia and one that will help Internet historians remember the early days of the global phenomenon.

That said, are you ready to jump into a time machine and head back to something rather simple and far from 2019 Minecraft? Just click right here and you will be transported back to 2009, a time that simultaneously feels like yesterday and a hundred years ago. Either way, best of luck in all of your travels.

In other Minecraft news, a recent teaser points to a Pokemon GO-like augmented reality game coming to mobile devices soon. It is expected to be officially revealed on May 17th, which marks the 10th anniversary of the original Minecraft. You can read more about that right here.

What do you think about all of this? Can you suffer through Minecraft Classic after enjoying what the game has become over the past 10 years? Do you already have a tab open in your browser that is running the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

