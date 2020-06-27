Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens DLC Gets a Release Date

✖

Minecraft Dungeons is getting its first DLC next week when the Jungle Awakens content releases on July 1st, Mojang announced on Friday. The developer previously laid out plans for the game’s DLC which currently consists of two separate products, the other called Creeping Winter that’ll release at a later date. As the name suggests, this first DLC will send players to jungle areas with new mobs and new gear there to find. Both DLCs are included in the Hero Pass that can be purchased separately and are also included in the Hero Edition of Minecraft Dungeons that launched alongside the base game.

Mojang offered an overview of its plans for Jungle Awakens alongside the announcement of the DLC’s release date. A few different mobs were previewed with more waiting for players once the DLC is released and they’re cleared to head into the jungle.

“That’s right, the first Dungeons DLC is on its way!” Mojang said. “Jungle Awakens will be released on July 1, so get ready to battle new mobs such as the Leapleaf and Whisperer before ultimately saving the day by defeating the Jungle Abomination.”

Sweat drips down your brow. A wall of vines blocks your path. A distant rumble of something stirring deep in the undergrowth. Your adventure is far from over! The first DLC, Jungle Awakens, arrives July 1st – already included with the Hero Pass! ↣ https://t.co/12Exu8gUdn ↢ pic.twitter.com/A7etyosrBi — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) June 26, 2020

Previous comments about the Jungle Awakens DLC confirmed that it’d consist of three different missions for players to embark on with new weapons, armor, and artifacts to be found.

Mojang also shared a brief teaser trailer for the DLC to show what the areas players will explore will look like as well as some encounters with the DLC’s mobs.

If only all the new mobs in Jungle Awakens could be as soft and cuddly (and bamboo-loving) as the Panda. Unfortunately, the Leapleaf and Whisperer have other things on their minds – more specifically, your demise. pic.twitter.com/Ob2ULpEt49 — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) June 27, 2020

If you’re just getting started with Minecraft Dungeons, we can help you set out on your adventure by suggesting a couple of different classes to try since the game doesn’t have any set class system to lock players into. We also found the location of every piece of gear in the game’s levels during your first playthrough, so if there’s anything you’re lacking to make the class the way you want, we can point you in the right direction.

Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens is scheduled to release for all platforms on July 1st.

