Minecraft Reportedly Cracks Down on Guns in GTA-Themed Server

Minecraft's EULA enforcement team has reportedly taken aim at a Grand Theft Auto-themed server's use of guns and other weapons in the game, according to the Grand Theft Minecraft group. GTM as it's abbreviated said this week that the Minecraft Enforcement Team reached out tot he server's owners and said that some instances of guns and weapons featured within the server were noncompliant with Mojang's brand and commercial guidelines as well as the game's EULA. Should changes not be made to alleviate the issues addressed in the email supposedly sent to GTM, the server runs the risk of being banned entirely.

A post on GTM's site outlined the situation at hand and included screenshots of the email said to be from the Minecraft Enforcement Team. We say it's said to be from them and use the word "supposedly" previously because Mojang hasn't released a public statement to indicate the info on GTM's site is accurate, but the GTM organizers said that they've been in contact with the enforcement team before and assured its followers that this wasn't fake.

"A recent directive from Mojang Leadership has determined that guns and weapons are considered non-compliant features under our Adult Content requirement for commercial usage servers," part of the screenshotted email said. "As such, the following violation must also be addressed:"

The email went on to say that "references to guns and firearms are not compliant" in GTM and said this instances must be removed in order for the server to be compliant with Mojang's terms. A response was requested withing seven days or else the server could've been banned.

GTM did respond and said the situation wasn't fair while pointing out that there were already weapons in the game like swords as well as other resources like gunpowder, but another response said to be from the Minecraft Enforcement Team said that's not the same and that the "guns and firearms" aspects of the server were the issue. The response also alluded to this kind of outreach supposedly going out to other servers who may find themselves in the same situation.

"As for other servers, we will be enforcing on those servers as we get more reports and will action the same across all servers. We hope that you understand that we are not targeting your server in any way but are actioning according to our priorities."

According to the GTM organizers, they're a bit unsure on what, exactly, Mojang wants them to change given that (one would assume) guns and firearms would be a pretty core part of a Grand Theft Auto-themed Minecraft server. Adding orange tips to weapons to make the more akin to airsoft guns and changing up the sounds of the weapons are two ideas that GTM is pursuing, though the post's tone is certainly one of frustration with the current circumstances.

We've reached out to Mojang to seek clarity on the situation and whether or not these correspondences are indeed from the company's enforcement team.

[H/T PCGamesN]