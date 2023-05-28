Minecraft Sets Release Date for Trails & Tales Update

Minecraft's next big addition is the Trails and Tales Update, which is set to add a new biome, more mobs and blocks, and a new way to dig into the world's history via archeology. It's set to be a sizeable addition to the sandbox world that should give players plenty of new reasons to get back into the game and see what all Mojang has cooked up. Fortunately, players won't be waiting much longer to get access. Mojang announced that the Trailer and Tales Update is launching on June 7 across Minecraft's many platforms.

As mentioned above, there is a ton of new content coming with the Trails and Tales update, including two new sets of wood. Both bamboo and cherry wood can be found in the open world now, and bamboo can actually be used to craft a raft without a chest. That should speed up exploration missions as you won't need to take an extra step every time you want to set sail. Plus, cherry wood comes alongside the new cherry grove biome, giving players yet another gorgeous place to explore.

Learn more about the Trails & Tales Update and the new features coming in two weeks to Minecraft! https://t.co/LRwqOHozkw — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 26, 2023

If rafting isn't your thing, one of the new mobs coming with Trails and Tales is the camel. Not only can the camel seat two passengers but you actually can't be reached by melee attackers while riding on it, making it great for a quick getaway. The other mob joining Minecraft is the sniffer. This critter had seemingly gone extinct in Minecraft, but you can now bring it back to life by finding and hatching its eggs. Sniffers are also closely related to the new archeology feature, which gives players new reasons to dig around in the rubble of Minecraft's ruins.

That's just scratching the surface of everything that's coming with the Trails and Tales Update. There are also new armor trims, hangable signs, the ability to play mob sounds at will, and several additions that will make it easier to create your very own library. This seems like the perfect update for any enterprising adventure map creator looking to add some storytelling to their latest map.