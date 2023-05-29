Minecraft Server Mineplex is Coming Back Thanks to Former Overwatch Pro

Mineplex is one of the more popular Minecraft servers out there. The server set records back in the day for having the most players on one server and even partnered with YouTuber CaptainSparklez to help build its community. A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the company behind Mineplex was shutting the servers down for various reasons. Fans of the mini-game-focused Minecraft server were, understandably upset, but it looks like they might have some good news on their hands. One specific fan has seemingly come to the server's rescue and will be bringing it back from the dead only a few weeks after the closing was announced.

The news was first spotted by PCGamesN, who shared that former Overwatch pro Samito announced on Twitter that they have acquired "100% of Mineplex and [are] fully committed to bringing the passion that changed tens of millions of players around the world." In a follow-up video, Samito made it clear that the company is still "in front of the starting line" and has a lot of work to do to get the server in line with the vision they've set. That said, knowing that Mineplex is in the hands of someone who appears to have the community's best interest at heart is a step up from where the server was a few days ago.

As of today I have acquired 100% of @Mineplex and am fully committed to bringing the passion that changed the lives of tens of millions of players around the world.



I've got no further information at this point, but I'm very excited to bring the heat for you guys.



MUCH LOVE! — Samito (@SamitoFPS) May 26, 2023

Samito's dedication to the server seems to be legitimate. In the video, they talk about how Mineplex helped lead to their success in video games, even helping set the stage for a successful Overwatch career. Knowing that Samito has been involved with the server since its launch, makes this a very exciting development for Mineplex.

That all said, it's important to temper expectations at this stage. As Samito said in the video, there is still a lot of work to be done to get Mineplex back to its glory days in Minecraft. Even still, the excitement from Samito and the rest of the team is infectious. Hopefully, they can turn what looked to be a tragedy for the server into a rebirth that brings it back to its former highs.