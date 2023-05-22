Minecraft Fan Gets the Game Running on a CRT TV

Minecraft is one of the best-selling games of all time in part because it's playable on so many different platforms. Obviously, the massive sandbox is a great game in its own right, but being able to play on everything from a high-end PC to an old iPhone makes it a great game for players of any age. Even with a very humble spec sheet, one player has really surprised the community and us by getting the game running on a piece of hardware that would've felt nearly obsolete when Minecraft launched in 2011, let alone here in 2023.

As first spotted by GameRant, a Reddit user that goes by the handle u/LordChickenNugget23 posted a photo on the Minecraft subreddit with the game running on an old-school CRT. For younger readers, CRT stands for Cathode Ray Tube and was the dominant form of television and monitor until the late 90s and early 2000s when LCD sets started to dominate. While CRTs are certainly still very popular among collectors of retro games, it's pretty rare to see one in many living rooms. To think that someone would spend the time to get a game like Minecraft running on one is almost laughable.

After all, we see people getting games like Doom running on just about everything, but that game came out at a time where CRTs were popular. Minecraft, by comparison, is on the cutting edge. That said, LordChickenNugget23 has put in the work and adapter magic to make this all happen. Seeing it all with the grayscale and horizontal lines CRT TVs are known for is weirdly nostalgic, even if Minecraft isn't actually old enough to be of that era.

The fact that Minecraft can even run on this is a testament to how accessible the game is. As mentioned above, the game runs on just about anything, which is part of the appeal. Unlike most other games, Minecraft essentially meets the player where ever they are. If you only have an old laptop, you can still play with your friends on their beefier rigs. That adaptability makes it a perfect game for friend groups, particularly younger gamers who might not have easy access to high-end gaming PCs or newer consoles.