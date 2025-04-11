A Minecraft Movie Sequel Is Reportedly Already In The Works

Despite a lackluster trailer leaving fans underwhelmed, A Minecraft Movie has performed impressively at the box office. This has led to rumors of other video game adaptations and plenty of talk about a sequel. Now, thanks to a Deadline interview with Warner Bros’ Mike De Luca and Pam Abby, a follow-up to A Minecraft Movie is basically confirmed. With this early news just confirming the sequel is in development, we know very little about the A Minecraft Movie sequel, except that it is almost certainly happening.

In response to a question about whether Warner Bros is working on sequels to A Minecraft Movie and another recent hit, Beetlejuice, Bettlejuice, De Luca reportedly said, “Imminently.” This remark was followed up with a more tempered comment noting that “the ink might not be dry on the deals yet.” So while early development has apparently begun for a sequel to A Minecraft Movie, there may be some details that still need to be worked out – including contracts for returning talent, rights, etc. That said, the movie’s director has already confirmed that he’d love to do a sequel.

It’s been a difficult few years for Warner Bros, with several big video game projects like the Wonder Woman game and the alleged Hogwarts Legacy DLC abandoned. There’s also the box office and critical failure of films like Joker 2. But clearly, A Minecraft Movie was a big risk that is paying off in an even bigger way. The movie is doing well at the box office as fans go wild for the Chicken Jockey scene and Minecraft references. With success like that, it makes sense that Warner Bros is looking to keep the Minecraft ball rolling.

The post-credits scenes for A Minecraft Movie already had fans wondering about a possible follow-up. Indeed, that spoiler scene is both a reference to the Minecraft game and a potential opening for another movie. An opening it looks like Warner Bros plans to take, according to these recent comments. If the sequel is indeed coming, it’s likely a long way off. Given that deals may not even be finalized, it could be a while yet before we learn anything more definite about A Minecraft Movie 2. That said, it’s clear the studio wants it to happen, so hopefully, Minecraft fans will have a new collector’s popcorn bucket to gather from theaters in the near future.

