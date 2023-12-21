Minecraft Adds Shrek and More in Limited-Time Event

Recently, Minecraft developer Mojang has been hard at work on its next major patch. Currently, the big update, which includes the new armadillo mob, is in its beta stage, but Mojang doesn't want to leave fans without something new to do over the holiday season. To that end, the team has released its next live event. This limited-time celebration takes players to Universal Studios Hollywood, giving Minecraft players the chance to explore a new world filled with all of their favorite properties from the real-life amusement park. There are several different attractions to see, but the most important addition to the event is the Shrek content.

Minecraft x Universal New Year's Celebration

As mentioned, the big selling point here is all of the Shrek-related content. Players can explore Shrek's swamp and join the ogre and Donkey on a new adventure. As with all live events, there are plenty of quests and mini-games to play. Of course, it's not all just Shrek. You'll also notice several other Universal Studios-inspired additions to the event, including the shark from Jaws.

The only problem is that the event only runs through December 22. You'll need to hop in quickly if you want to take part in everything Universal Studios has to offer. It's worth noting that events only work on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. If you're trying to jump in on another version, it won't work. It's also an online-only event, so make sure you have a solid internet connection before you try to get in.

The fun doesn't end on December 22. Mojang is going to extend the holiday cheer by giving out free Character Creator items through January 8. Mojang hasn't told players all of the items that will be available, so you'll want to log in each day to make sure you can claim whatever gift the developers are giving out. Finally, there's also a three-week sale on all of the Universal DLC. That means packs for How to Train Your Dragons, Minions, and Jurassic World will all be available at a steep discount, making now a great time to pick them up if you haven't already.

Minecraft Update 1.21 Release Date

While the Universal New Year's Celebration Event is exciting, fans are understandably looking forward to the release of Update 1.21. The update will add the new armadillo mob, automated crafting, trial chambers, copper bulbs, and more. At Minecraft Live 2023, the team announced that the new update will launch sometime in the middle of 2024. That likely puts it out next summer, but Mojang hasn't given fans a firm release date just yet. Either way, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see the armadillo in the base game.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.