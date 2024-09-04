Minecraft Movie Reveals First Teaser Trailer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The first teaser trailer for A Minecraft Movie has been released. All in all, it's a pretty short trailer, but it gives us a fairly good idea of what to expect from the film, and its take on the source material. The movie will feature a human cast of characters that find themselves transported into a world that looks very similar to what we've seen from the game. In fact, Minecraft fans will spot plenty of inside jokes and references right off the bat, as the main cast tries to get acclimated to their new surroundings.

The first trailer for A Minecraft Movie can be found below.

At the start of the trailer, Jason Momoa can be seen transported to the world of Minecraft alongside cast members Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. As the four humans try to get their bearings in this strange and unique world, they encounter Jack Black, who is playing the character Steve. Black isn't wearing a suit or designed to look like Steve's classic appearance and instead... well, he looks like Jack Black! In the short teaser, Steve tells the rest of the human cast that this is a world where anything can be created. That will surely pay off later on down the line, but it remains to be seen how that will be translated to the big screen. The creation aspect of Minecraft is one of the game's biggest hooks, so it will be pretty important to pulling this whole thing off!

With A Minecraft Movie set to open on April 4th, we can expect to learn a lot more in the months ahead. So far, early reaction to the trailer seems pretty mixed, with a lot of fans questioning the decision to make this live-action, as opposed to something like The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Hopefully the finished result will end up being something that can appeal to Minecraft fans of all ages, as well as audiences less familiar with the source material. The "stranger in a strange world" angle is a smart way of introducing newcomers to this concept, and it certainly has worked with similar adaptations.

Are you planning to check out A Minecraft Movie? What do you think of the first teaser trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!