Minecraft Finally Features the Note Block as Block of the Week

After so much teasing, Mojang has finally feature the Note Block as Minecraft’s Block of the Week to round out the end of the series.

Just last week, it was thought that Minecraft would do the Note Block justice by writing about it in the weekly series that features one block at a time. The Note Block has never been featured before despite being requested over and over as each week passed, though there are many other blocks that have never been featured as well. However, Mojang acknowledged the want for a Note Block article and commented on the meme-like status that the block has acquired from its many requests.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there’s one block that we know you’ve been clamouring for us to feature almost since the start of the series,” Minecraft’s Duncan Geere wrote in the final Block of the Week post. “One block that has inspired you lot to send us hundreds of tweets, fanart and memes (so many memes). One block that we don’t quite see what all the fuss is about but is clearly popular, and who are we to argue with that. Is it time? Is it happening? It’s time. It’s happening. It’s note block. Note block is our block of the week. Oh. My. Block.”

If you’ve played Minecraft for a while, you’ve probably seen or used a Note Block yourself either to make some fun noises or to use it in your household creations as a door bell or another tool. Mojang’s lead sound designer Samuel Åberg said that players often use Note Blocks in this manner but that he wants to expand the options even further.

What’s our final Block of the Week? It’s… NOTE BLOCK! Ending on a high note!https://t.co/tTm9vORvZN pic.twitter.com/0hzjWJ4W8x — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 1, 2018

“lot of players use them to create immersion in their worlds, like alarms and doorbells,” Åberg said. “In the future, I would like to extend the line up of noteblocks to offer players even more possibilities.”

For those who have been following the requests for a Note Block article on Twitter, you’ll know that there have been certain players that consistently show up to inquire about the block getting in on the weekly series. Mojang gave a nod to some of those players as well, particularly Twitter user Dr. Grandayy (@grande1899) in the post. The video above comes from one of the Note Block-crazed creators mentioned below who’s known as Noteblock Lizard.

“Note blocks have a surprisingly large fanbase, scattered all over the world. Lots of people make covers of popular songs and post them on YouTube, like the Noteblock Lizard, Grande1899 and Ultrasmurf.”

The Block of the Week series is now over, but you can read the long-awaited Note Block article in the links above.