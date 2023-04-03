MLB The Show 23 Players Are Creating Monstrosties in Character Creator

MLB The Show 23 is out on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles and reviews and the response from fans suggest it's one of the better installments in recent memory. There's a ton of ways to sink endless hours into the Sony San Diego game, including its character creator where you can create some absolute monstrosities. In fact, MLB The Show 23's character creator allows for a lot more than many other character creators out there, especially in sports games.

To this end, players have been having fun with the character creator, which includes creating the wildest characters possible. As you may know, the series has a little bit of a history with this, but the creations possible in the newest toolset may take the cake. Does it top the monstrosities the 2K scans created back in the day? Probably not, but players are having fun with it nonetheless.

Below, you can check out one of the best creations so far, courtesy of the series' Reddit page:

MLB The Show 23 is available via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to standard purchase, the game is available via Xbox Game Pass, but not PlayStation Plus. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of the game coming to PC, and at this point it doesn't look like it will. The next installment could, but it's unlikely this one will.

"MLB The Show 23 gets you closer than ever to living your baseball dreams on the diamond," reads an official pitch of the game. "Shock The Game and Own The Show with your favorite players, your favorite rivalries, and all your favorite MLB moments."

For more coverage on all things MLB The Show 23 and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Have you made any bizarre or funny characters using the character creator in MLB The Show 23?