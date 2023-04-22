MLB The Show 23 Gets First Post-Launch Roster Update

MLB The Show 23 developer San Diego Studio has now released the first new roster update for its annualized baseball sim following its launch this past month. Over the course of each baseball season, San Diego Studio will push out various patches for the latest MLB The Show title so that its players more accurately reflect their real-world counterparts. Now, the first of these many seasonal updates for MLB The Show 23 has rolled out across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

In total, this new roster update has added eight new players to the coveted "Diamond" tier of MLB The Show 23, which is where the highest-rated players in the sport reside. Far and away the biggest winner on this patch is Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo, who has seen his own rating leap by four overall points to now take him into the Diamond level. Pete Alonso, Josh Hader, Zac Gallen, and Adley Rutschman are just a few of the other most notable players in the league that have reached Diamond after getting off to a hot start this season.

When it comes to the biggest losers of this new MLB The Show 23 roster update, they happen to all largely be starting pitchers. Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and last year's NL Cy Young winner, Sandy Alcantara, have all seen their own ratings plummet just a bit to where they're no longer in the Diamond tier but are instead now Gold. Assuming that they all bounce back in the coming weeks, they could easily all become Diamond caliber once again, but they'll have to string together some strong consecutive starts.

You can find all of the new Diamond and Gold tier players in MLB The Show 23 following this roster update attached below. And to see the full list of changes that have been pushed out in this patch, you can find them right here.

New Diamond Tier Players

Josh Hader

Luis Castillo

Zac Gallen

Felix Bautista

Adley Rutschman

Will Smith

Pete Alonso

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

New Gold Tier Players