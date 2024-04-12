MLB The Show 24: All Hidden Rewards for City Connect Phillies Conquest Map

Over the last few years, one of the more popular things introduced into Major League Baseball is the City Connect jerseys. Each year, a few teams get new, extravagant jerseys. Of course, these uniforms also end up in MLB The Show each year and the newly introduced Philadelphia Phillies jersey has been added to MLB The Show 24. If you want to rock the Phillies' new jersey, all you need to do is complete the new City Connect Conquest Map. You can earn much more than that in MLB The Show 24, especially if you know where to look for Hidden Rewards. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of where to find every reward in the new Conquest Map.

Hidden Rewards on the Phillies City Connect Map in MLB The Show 24

As you can see in the image above there are all kinds of Hidden Rewards to earn on the City Connect Conquest Map. Not only can you earn a few quick The Show Packs, but there's also a nice chunk of free Stubs that you'll grab for minimal effort. Here's the full rundown on everything you'll earn from Hidden Rewards:

2 The Show Packs

250 Stubs

MLB The Show 24 City Connect Goals

With the hidden rewards out of the way, you'll also want to track down all of the normal goals to make sure you get everything. If you want everything this Conquest has to offer, you'll need to capture every single territory, meaning you'll need to win at least four games to get everything. Fortunately, the map is wide open, so you'll be able to grind up Fans and play every game on Rookie if you want to make it easy on yourself. Here are the regular goals for the Conquest Map:

Acquire 76M Fans to signify the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia during 1776 – The Show Pack

Capture the Philadelphia Phillies Stronghold – Philadelphia Phillies Nike City Connect Icon

Capture the Pittsburgh Pirates Stronghold – Philadelphia Phillies Nike City Connect Banner

Capture the Philles' biggest reveals, the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves Strongholds – Nike City Connect Philadelphia Phillies Bat Skin

Conquer all territories – Philadelphia Phillies City Connect Jersey and 1,776 XP

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.