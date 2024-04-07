MLB The Show 24 Fixes Major Bug With New Update

Developer San Diego Studio has fixed a huge bug in MLB The Show 24 with the game's latest update. This past week, MLB The Show players discovered an exploit that would allow them to use player items in Co-Op mode that were meant to be reserved for only real-world Major League Baseball players. At the time of this discovery, many fans wondered how long this bug might stick around before it was deleted for good. Now, we know that it barely lasted one full week.

As of this weekend, San Diego Studio pushed out Update #4 for MLB The Show 24 and finally killed this glitch that would allow access to "Real 99" players. This fix was the lone one that was made to Co-Op mode, but other changes were also done to Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and Road to the Show. As a whole, this is only the third post-launch patch for MLB The Show 24 that has gone live this year and it also happens to be one of the most extensive.

To that end, if you'd like to get a look at everything that was overhauled in this new update for MLB The Show 24, you can view the full patch notes below.

MLB The Show 24 Update #4 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Philadelphia Phillies City Connect jerseys have been added.

Fixed multiple freezes across head-to-head and co-op modes.

Updated certain fonts with bolder versions and adjusted font colors to improve text legibility on multiple screens.

We've temporarily disabled the ability to call time as a batter to further investigate an issue that could cause a freeze in online 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 games.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Fixed a crash that could occur when a user navigated away from the Battle Royale lineup screen while drafting their team.

CO-OP

Real 99 players can no longer be selected when drafting a team.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Improved the player lock cameras for better visibility and functionality during fielding and baserunning actions.

Various presentation and closed captioning updates and bug fixes.

FRANCHISE

Added help screen information to the Prospective Promotion Incentive (PPI) screen in Franchise.

Fixed an issue where the user could become stuck after advancing season(s) with GM tasks on manual, not signing players in the offseason, then changing tasks to auto in Franchise.

MARCH TO OCTOBER

Fixed a visual bug where games boosted by team momentum lost the fire icon when 'trade offer' screen appeared.

STORYLINES

Various presentation updates and bug fixes.

DEVELOPER NOTES