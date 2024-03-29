MLB The Show 24: All Hidden Rewards for Egg Hunt Conquest Map

Today, MLB The Show 24 kicked off its annual Egg Hunt program. Players need to hunt down 10 different hidden eggs from all over The Show 24 to earn new rewards for Diamond Dynasty. As part of the event, players have a new Conquest Map to play through. You'll need to complete the Egg Hunt Conquest Map to finish the Egg Hunt program, but it also has several hidden rewards to track down as you finish. Below, you'll find a full list of all of the hidden rewards on the Egg Hunt Conquest Map in MLB The Show 24.

Hidden Rewards on the Egg Hunt Map in MLB The Show 24

As you can see in the image above there are all kinds of Hidden Rewards to earn on the Egg Hunt Conquest Map. For the most part, these rewards give you Jelly Bean-filled Show packs. Opening these will help you finish the Egg Hunt, as one of the Eggs is earned by exchanging Jelly Beans. Here's the full rundown on everything you'll earn from Hidden Rewards:

4 Jelly Bean The Show Packs

100 Stubs

MLB The Show 24 Egg Hunt Goals

With the hidden rewards out of the way, you'll also want to track down all of the normal goals to make sure you get everything. It's worth noting that you only need to beat the Baltimore Orioles (or another bird-based team) to earn the Egg for the program, so you can skip everything else if you want. Of course, you'll want as many Jelly Bean The Show packs as possible, so it's worth completing everything. That said, here are the regular goals for the Conquest Map:

Capture 50 Territories on your quest for the Egg – Jelly Bean The Show Pack

Capture the 3 Enemy Strongholds with mascots that could lay an egg – Jelly Bean The Show Pack

Conquer all Territories and complete the Egg Hunt map to earn a 5 Show Pack Bundle -5 Jelly Bean The Show Packs and 1,000 XP

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. If you need help with the Egg Hunt program, we've put together a guide giving you the locations for all of the eggs. At the time of writing, the Egg Hunt is still new, so our guide is evolving as we progress through the program, but keep your eyes locked if you need help finishing the Egg Hunt.