How to Find Every Egg in MLB The Show 24

Similar to last year's event, MLB The Show 24 added a new Egg Hunt event into Diamond Dynasty. This event lets players pick up boosted cards of MLB stars from the past and present by completing various in-game tasks. However, this is an Egg Hunt, meaning developer Sony San Diego isn't giving those cards out for free. Players will need to solve clues to earn each egg, which can be frustrating if you're unable to decipher the puzzle. Thankfully, we've collected all of the answers for you below. If you need some help with the Egg Hunt in MLB The Show 24, you'll find all the answers below, as well as a breakdown of all the rewards you can earn.

MLB The Show 24 Egg Hunt Rewards

The Egg Hunt program is fun, but the reason for the season is all of the rewards you can earn. Here is the full rewards list to help you keep track of what you're getting next:

10 Points: Swing Bunny Bunny Swing Profile Icon and 4,000 XP

Swing Bunny Bunny Swing Profile Icon and 4,000 XP 20 Points : 1 The Show Jelly Beans Pack

: 1 The Show Jelly Beans Pack 30 Points : 89 OVR Aaron Bummer and 1,000 Stubs

: 89 OVR Aaron Bummer and 1,000 Stubs 40 Points : 90 OVR Willie McCovey and 4,000 XP

: 90 OVR Willie McCovey and 4,000 XP 50 Points : 5 The Show Jelly Beans Packs

: 5 The Show Jelly Beans Packs 60 Points : 90 OVR John Smoltz and 4,000 XP

: 90 OVR John Smoltz and 4,000 XP 70 Points : 90 OVR Jeimer Candelario

: 90 OVR Jeimer Candelario 80 Points : Coach "Springs" Into Action Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs

: Coach "Springs" Into Action Profile Icon and 2,500 Stubs 90 Points : 91 OVR Christian Yelich and 4,000 XP

: 91 OVR Christian Yelich and 4,000 XP 100 Points: Golden Egg Profile Icon and 4,000 XP

What Are Jelly Beans in MLB The Show 24?

Jelly Beans are a reward given in Show packs during the event. If you collect 15 of them, you'll be able to earn one Egg for the Hunt. You can also exchange 100 of them for the new Spring Chickens Promo Pack. Here are the players you could pull in the Spring Chickens Pack:

92 OVR Jesus Luzardo

92 OVR Ryne Sandberg

92 OVR Johnny Bench

89 OVR Adam Ottavino

89 OVR Jake Burger

89 OVR Aaron Hicks

89 OVR Alek Manoah

89 OVR Luke Voit

How to Find Every Egg in MLB The Show 24

Below, you'll find all of the hints for the Egg Hunt and the solutions that have been uncovered. Some of these solutions are currently unconfirmed, but community members have been working on theories. We will update this list as new solutions are found and confirmed. Here is the list:

Egg 1: There are 10 hidden eggs at the very moment!

Complete Moments (found on the main moments screen, not in Diamond Dynasty) – Confirmed

Egg 2: Start your egg hunt journey DOWN here!

Beat the second boss of the Starter Showdown – Confirmed

Egg 3: You'll have to be sneaky competitive to discover this egg!

Play a Ranked game – Confirmed

Egg 4: Make sure one of these bird have more eggs in their own box score than yours!

Beat the Orioles, Blue Jays, or Cardinals in Play vs. CPU – Unconfirmed

Egg 5: Rumor has it that the Chicken Man lays eggs!

Potentially related to Wade Boggs – Unconfirmed

Egg 6: What goes well with eggs? Jelly beans!

Exchange 15 Jellybeans – Confirmed

Egg 7: Don't trip during your egg hunt!

Hit a Triple – Confirmed

Egg 8: My favorite Spring Event is watching bunnies hop!

No known solution

Egg 9: All-Star Egg Hunts are a classic!

Win a game on All-Star difficulty in the Classics Mini-Seasons (may need to be the Whales) – Confirmed

Egg 10: Conquering this Egg Hunt requires you to explore the furthest point in Diamond Dynasty!