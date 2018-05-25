Monopoly Cheaters Edition is Now Available

According to a study conducted by Hasbro, roughly 50% of all Monopoly players are a bunch of dirty, dirty cheats. Are you one of them? Be honest, because Hasbro is giving you an opportunity to embrace your true nature – flaunt it even. Enter the Monopoly Cheaters Edition.

When first announced earlier this year, Monopoly Cheaters Edition was slated for a release in the fall, but, lo and behold, you can get it right now on Amazon for $19.99. We highly suggest that you do just that, because when word gets out this game is going to fly. Because, you know, 50% of Monopoly players are dirty dirty cheats, and a game that rewards you for your ability to cheat is hard for cheaters to pass up. Just keep in mind that if you get caught cheating in the game, you will be handcuffed to to board – literally. The official description reads:

“Make this wildly different Monopoly game a favorite go-to game for game nights and other fun get-togethers. Lean into those iconic (yet unspoken) Monopoly moments in which rules are bent, money is borrowed, and funny business is welcomed. The outlandish suggestions on the board, cards, and rules encourage players to express their inner cheater to own it all while they buy, sell, dream, and scheme. Fake a die roll, steal some bills from the bank, and even skip out on rent. Complete a cheat to get a reward, but fail a cheat and pay the consequences! No houses in this edition – only hotels – and pretend handcuff unit may leave players “chained” to the board.”

• Follow, bend, or break the rules to win in this edition of the Monopoly game

• Players can try to get away with as many cheats as possible

• Cheat cards tell players which cheats to attempt

• Plastic handcuff unit “chains” cheating players to Jail space

• Includes gameboard, plastic handcuff unit, 6 tokens, 15 Cheat cards, 22 Title Deed cards, 16 Chance cards, 16 Community Chest cards, 16 hotels, 2 dice, money pack, bank tray, and game guide. Ages 8 and up

So, basically, there are five cheat cards on the board at any one moment. These cards involve common cheat actions like stealing money from the bank, removing a hotel from someone else’s property, and so on. If you succeed, you’ll get the reward on the back of the card. If you fail, you will get the penalty on the card. If you end up going to jail, a pair of handcuffs is included that will physically “lock” you to the board. Naturally, you can also escape from this plastic prison if you’re lucky.

Honestly, Monopoly Cheaters Edition might be the game of Monopoly perfected. A game of Monopoly for our times that is pure fun and is less likely to end in a board-flipping rage quit (aka the ultimate cheat).

