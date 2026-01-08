Monster Hunter Wilds Gets First New Update of 2026

The first new update for Monster Hunter Wilds in 2026 has now gone live. Despite being nearly one year old, Capcom hasn’t slowed down whatsoever with its support for the latest Monster Hunter game. In fact, just this past month, MH Wilds received its biggest post-launch patch yet which added a ton of new content to the action-adventure game. Now, to kick off the new year, Capcom is looking to make some further improvements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.040.03.00 for Monster Hunter Wilds is a pretty modest one. Capcom has primarily fixed a handful of lingering bugs in the game that players have discovered in recent weeks. Some of these bugs were tied to specific Hunters and abilities, while others were related to certain enemies. All in all, this new patch for MH Wilds isn’t going to drastically change the game, but it should resolve some lingering problems for those who play it frequently.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Monster Hunter Wilds in this new update today, you can view the full patch notes courtesy of Capcom below.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where restarting the game could cause an equipped pendant and Seikret decorations registered in the Hunter Profile to reset to default.

Fixed an issue where some visual effects of the Hunting Horn’s Echo Bubble displayed red regardless of effect.

Fixed an issue in Barrel Bowling where points were sometimes not correctly awarded for targets hit by explosions.

Fixed an issue where the fishing button guide incorrectly displayed a stick rotation input when using keyboard controls.

Fixed other miscellaneous issues.

Support Hunters

Adjusted Fabius’s guard position to be closer to the center of the area when Gogmazios’s special attack is successfully weakened, and prevented his guard from being delayed by incoming attacks.

When successfully weakening Gogmazios’s special attack, Fabius will now send a signal and display an objective marker (guild icon). Additionally, new Fabius dialogue has been added for when failing to weaken the attack.

Fixed an issue where Fabius could behave unnaturally when guarding after successfully weakening Gogmazios’s special attack.

Added the effects of the skill Shock Absorber to all Support Hunters, preventing Fabius from reacting to player attacks while guarding against Gogmazios’s special attack.

Other