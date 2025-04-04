Monster Hunter Wilds Servers Down, Fix in Progress

UPDATE: As of 9:30 AM EDT, online connectivity for Monster Hunter Wilds has reportedly been restored, according to an update from @MHStatusUpdates. Other reported crash issues since the Title Update may persist. Original story follows.

ORIGINAL: This morning, gamers trying to start their weekend with Monster Hunter Wilds are encountering communication error codes. The error looks to have begun sometime around 8 AM EDT on April 4th, according to the timing of updates from Capcom and player reports. For those wondering if the issue is with your local connection or console, rest assured – Monster Hunter Wilds has confirmed there is an ongoing online connectivity issues on all platforms.

The error code popping up for users is ew_30d43, so if you’re seeing this error, it is due to the current ongoing issue impacting all players.The message confirming the server outage comes from the @MHStatusUpdates account on X, which provides ongoing details about any known issues with the game.

⚠️We are aware of issues occurring with Monster Hunter Wilds online connectivity on all platforms. We are investigating the cause and working towards restoring normal functionality. — Monster Hunter Status (@MHStatusUpdates) April 4, 2025

According to the message, the Monster Hunter Wilds team is aware of the online connectivity issues and is working to determine the cause. No timeline has been provided for when gamers can expect the game to come back online, but the team is working towards restoring online connectivity for the game.

Though gamers are requesting the ability to play offline during this issue, but unfortunately, players report they are unable to access single-player modes due to the current Monster Hunter Wilds connection error.

This news comes amid a few other crashing issues and glitches that have resulted from the game’s first major Title Update, which is set to release today. Server maintenance for TU1 concluded overnight, but it is not yet clear whether this was the cause for the current online connectivity issues with Monster Hunter Wilds. For now, all we know is that the error is ongoing and the Support Team is looking into it. We’ll keep you updated as the situation develops, and hopefully, this can be resolved quickly so gamers can spend the weekend enjoying Monster Hunter Wilds as planned.

For a full list of known crashes and issues that the support team is actively working on, you can visit the support forums on the Monster Hunter Wilds website. The current online connection error appears to be impacting all platforms, meaning that Monster Hunter Wilds is currently down on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.