Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Blown Away After Discovering Hidden Feature: “Amazing Find”

Monster Hunter Wilds is out and millions are playing and enjoying the new Capcom RPG. To this end, it sold eight million copies in three days, which makes it the biggest launch in Capcom history. With a game like Monster Hunter Wilds though, which is so rich in features and complex in systems, there is a ton of content players don’t know about and never engage with. This is why, rather infamously, Monster Hunter games have such long and tedious tutorials.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, it should come as no surprise there are a variety of features, including some very handy features, that many players don’t know about. In fact, there is one very handy feature that seemingly the majority of the Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page didn’t know existed. And if the hardcore Monster Hunter fans that populate the Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page don’t know about the feature, it is safe to assume the vast majority of more casual fans also have no idea about the feature.

As one of the top posts on the Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page reveals, players can gather with the slinger without looking at the material by simply selecting them with the d-pad when you are in range. This obviously makes gathering much easier.

“Insane find I’m not going to lie,” reads one of the top comments. Another comment adds: “Now this is a pro tip. Remarkable.”

“Love you OP. My hunter’s neck was really hurt trying to get that herb while riding before this,” reads a third comment.

Those interested in reenacting this feature will need to do slightly different things depending what the input is. On controller, begin by making sure your weapon is sheathed. From here aim and then use the d-pad to select what you wish to grab. Then press the button you use to grab things normally. Meanwhile, on mouse and keyboard begin the same way, with the weapon sheathed. From here, right click to aim then scrolls through what you can grab via any of the following keys: Q, Tab, PgUp and PgDn. And then finish the input with pressing whatever button you have mapped to grab things normally. By default, this button should be F.

For more Monster Hunter Wilds coverage — including all of the latest Monster Hunter Wilds news, all of the latest Monster Hunter Wilds rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Monster Hunter Wilds deals — click here.