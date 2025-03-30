Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Divided Over Capcom Removing Major Feature

Monster Hunter Wilds fans are divided over Capcom removing a major feature with the release of the new MH game. Monster Hunter Wilds turned one month old this week. And despite being over a month old, it remains one of the biggest and most relevant games in the world. Considering it is the best-selling game so far of 2025, by a healthy margin, perhaps this isn’t surprising. However, when you consider some of the fan discourse around the game it’s a bit surprising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For example, on Steam, Monster Hunter Wilds has a “Mixed” rating thanks to only 63 percent of user reviews rating the game positively. Meanwhile, any given week a good number of the top posts on the game’s Reddit page aren’t the most positive. Often, many of this posts lament about various missing features from previous games, especially Monster Hunter World.

To this end, one of the top posts on the Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page this week is a post that remarks on how Capcom removed the tracking system in Monster Hunter Worlds with Monster Hunter Wilds release. The popularity of the post, and many of the comments, suggest this is a popular sentiment.

“I miss tracking monsters,” reads the post. “I know people disliked the tracking system in world, but in wilds I really miss it. It was cool finding clues and then following the scoutflies once you discover the monster’s current location. It made it feel more like a proper hunt than just a fight. I wish Capcom made it so auto tracking was enabled after a certain number of hunts so it made more sense as to how your seikret/scoutflies know the scent of the monster, but still leave the option to track if we so desired.”

“World had the best tracking system in my opinion and by a wide margin,” reads one of the aforementioned comments. Another adds: “I loved tracking in World.”

As noted though, while the post is one of the top posts on the MH Wilds Reddit page, there are many comments that disagree with the sentiment. Many of these comments claim the tracking system in World was shallow and lost its novelty very quickly.

“It sounds like a really in-depth system, until you remember they basically put two scratches directly outside your camp every time to tell you where the monster was,” reads the very top comment on the post. Meanwhile, another adds: “When the novelty wears off, it just gets annoying. After 300 hunts I just want to go in and fight monsters right away.”

Suffice to say, a great number of Monster Hunter players would not be pleased if Capcom brought back the tracking of Monster Hunter Worlds. That said, it also appears evident that fans want more than what they have. And at the end of the day, this is the problem with trying to please a fanbase like the Monster Hunter fanbase, which isn’t just huge, but the history and background with the franchise varies greatly from fan to fan. The MH series has evolved a great deal over the years through numerous games and revisions, making it impossible to play to the taste of all fans, or even most fans.