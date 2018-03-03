Monster Hunter World Nintendo Switch Port Earns an Interested Party

There is no doubt about it that Monster World Hunter was met with an incredibly successful launch. Players can’t get enough of their customized hunters and companionable Palicoes, and the post-launch content updates are nothing to scoff at either. With such an expansive game, not unlike Skyrim, it’s understandable that fans would love to see this title make its way over onto the Nintendo Switch.

Capcom has commented on the possibility in the past, though have admittedly stated that they aren’t sure it’s doable with a game this vast. The title itself would almost have to be built from the ground up, again – not unlike Skyrim, in order to make the port’s transition a smooth one. Luckily, there’s one company that seems up to the task and they have very publicly offered Capcom their services to make this happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Enter Iron Galaxy Studios. The company’s CEO took to Twitter to lay it all out on the line saying that his team is ready to be hired and tackle this impressive feat. He publicly recognized that it would be incredibly challenging, but swears that they are more than ready for the task. Take a look at this official appeal in the Tweet below:

Dear @monsterhunter team at Capcom – we understand that porting the game to Nintendo Switch is challenging (https://t.co/0JrAIQgcft) but this is exactly what @IToTheG does. Give us a shot & we won’t let you down 😉 — Adam Boyes (@amboyes) March 3, 2018

Adam Boyes, CEO of Iron Galaxy Studios, was met with some criticism but he was more than willing to respond with even more willingness:

Baby you ain’t seen nothing yet pic.twitter.com/9HOSQAVqVe — Adam Boyes (@amboyes) March 3, 2018

It is nice to see that Boyes doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation. Not fully realising the challenge ahead could break a project like this and it’s important going into such an undertaking with an accurate view of the workload, the limitations, and the possibilities. We were a little skeptical at first but he seems eager and has admirable trust in his team. Consider us sold, don’t let your dreams be dreams, Boyes!

And, just in case you were unaware, Iron Galaxy does know a thing or two about ports. They were involved with the Skyrim Nintendo Switch version as well as several other last generation titles for the PS4 and XboxOne!

For now, Monster Hunter World is available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for this Fall.