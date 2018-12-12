‘Monster Hunter: World’ and ‘The Witcher 3’ Collaboration Announced

A collaboration between Monster Hunter: World and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been announced with players soon able to play as Geralt of Rivia in Capcom’s game.

Capcom revealed the teaser for the new collaboration on Monday where it shared a trailer that showed Geralt in an unfamiliar world performing some very familiar tasks. In early 2019, Monster Hunter: World players will be able to take on the role of Geralt and slay more monsters in a different setting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Worlds will collide with the next big Monster Hunter: World collaboration – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!” Capcom said. “Step into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia and leverage his expert monster hunting skills as you take on a unique quest line in Monster Hunter: World.”

No specific date was given for the release of the free title update that’ll introduce Geralt to the creatures of Monster Hunter World, but it’s known to be releasing early next year.

The reveal of the next collaboration follows teasers from Capcom recently that said it would have something to share with fans soon. While accepting an award at The Game Awards, Monster Hunter World producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said an announcement would be coming soon that would make people happy. Teasers shared on Twitter this past weekend also gave a date for that announcement and told Monster Hunter World players to be prepared for something on December 10th.

This collaboration is only part of what Capcom had planned for Monday though. New expansion called “Iceborne” was all announced with that content scheduled to be released some time in 2019.

Monster Hunter: World has collaborated with several different games and brands in the past such as Capcom’s Mega Man series and Final Fantasy XIV, another game where groups of players work to take down massive monsters with huge weapons and fantastic abilities. It’s also not the first time that Geralt himself has journeyed into another game, though seeing Geralt in any new game is probably not something The Witcher 3 fans would be opposed to. Geralt was announced to be one of the guest fighters in Soul Calibur VI, another game that he fit into well seeing how he’s a master of different forms of combat.

The Monster Hunter: World and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt collaboration will begin sometime in early 2019 as part of a free update with more details expected to come soon.