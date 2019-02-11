‘Monster Hunter World’ Players Can Now Play As ‘The Witcher’s’ Triss Merigold

Now that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has officially invaded Capcom‘s Monster Hunter World, players have been taking down beasts left and right as Geralt of Rivia. That said, a new mod has popped up that will allow players to take their experiences to the next level, as it adds The Witcher‘s Triss Merigold to the mix.

Modder crimsonfaust recently took to Nexus Mods to share their creation with fans of the monster hunting series. Not many details were shared, but the Triss mod simply acts as a replacement model. Sadly, this means that none of the character’s abilities were added with the mod, nor has crimsonfaust stated that they had any intention of including them in future updates.

However, now with Geralt, Ciri, and Triss in Monster Hunter World, we’re sure players are having a blast taking down anything that gets in their way. For more on the crossover event that is going on right now:

“The crossover content revolves around a new, original quest line available to all Monster Hunter: World players who reached Hunter Rank 16 or above. Starring legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia, once again voiced by Doug Cockle in the English version of the game, ‘Contract: Trouble in the Ancient Forest’ tasks the witcher with tracking down and dealing with a powerful force known as the Leshen. Defeating this mysterious creature will require the skills befitting a seasoned professional, and gamers will have at their disposal the White Wolf’s arsenal and abilities, including his silver sword and combat magic. Players will also engage in dialogues with other characters, influencing how the story unfolds through choices they make — a hallmark of The Witcher series.”

You can download the Triss Merigold mod for Monster Hunter World right here.

What are your thoughts on this mod? Do you think Capcom and CD Projekt RED should have included Triss with the crossover event? Let us know what you think in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

“Welcome to a new world! Take on the role of a hunter and slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem where you can use the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to get the upper hand. Hunt alone or in co-op with up to three other players, and use materials collected from fallen foes to craft new gear and take on even bigger, badder beasts!

“As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters.”