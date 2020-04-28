Monster Hunter World Title Update Delayed Because of Coronavirus

Capcom announced this week that the next big title update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has now been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to the point that it’s necessary to delay the update’s release to an undefined time. The fourth free title update has now been bumped to a “Schedule TBD” part of the roadmap while other parts of the game have also been affected including voice over productions for different languages. An updated roadmap was shared to show what’s coming and when along with an apology or those who’ve been looking forward to the game’s next Iceborne title update.

The update on the status of future Monster Hunter updates was shared through social media this week to alert players of the changes made to the roadmap. Like many other companies and their schedules for games already out and upcoming, Capcom cited the complications created by the coronavirus as the reason for the next big title update being delayed.

“Unfortunately, coronavirus, (COVID-19) related impacts on production have made it necessary to postpone the release of the fourth free title update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne,” Capcom’s announcement said. “Voice over production for Italian, Spanish and French language versions have also been affected, and will be replaced with simplified recordings.”

Attention Hunters, we have an important message about the development of future Title Updates for #Iceborne. pic.twitter.com/WZiEleTyTv — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2020

To adhere to the new plans now in place because of the delay, Capcom shared an updated look at its content roadmap for Iceborne to show what to expect throughout the rest of April, into May, and beyond. More content will come throughout the next month while Title Update 4, the same one planned to feature Alatreon, will have its release timing decided at a later date.

There will also be an extension of Iceborne event quests for the foreseeable future to keep players busy until the next sets of content arrive.

We’ve updated our Title Update Roadmap to reflect these changes in production. pic.twitter.com/CZEsxku2oU — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2020

In the meantime, we’ll extend the availability of most of the #MHWorld & #Iceborne Event Quests for the foreseeable future. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2020

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s next big title update should get a release date as one is able to be set, so expect that news and more details on the update from Capcom in the future.

