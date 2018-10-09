Give Us This Bowsette, You Cowards

Bowsette is the crossover we never knew we needed – we still aren’t sure if we need it – but the Internet can’t seem to get enough, so here we are. Following a Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch trailer that hit recently, the Internet did what the Internet does best: It made things weird. That being said, in a sea of Bowsettes, we think this one takes the cake:

Have people forgotten that Bowser is LITERALLY a monster. Cowards. Give me the Big Monster Gf #bowsette pic.twitter.com/zHGjSONZNm — Noella🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@no_whit) September 25, 2018

Captioned appropriately with the following statement, “Have people forgotten that Bowser is LITERALLY a monster. Cowards. Give me the Big Monster Gf,” we kind of have to agree. She scares us, but we kind of like it …

So she’s a buff, ginger, monster girl; she’s perfect — NumnutsForever (@numnuts_forever) September 26, 2018

Though technically it doesn’t really follow how the Super Crown power works, we think it’s OK to make an exception in this case. Just this once. Because science.

The original Bowsette character combined both Bowser and Peach thanks to an adorable comic by Twitter user ‘Ayyk92’ and from there, the fandom went wild. From Boosette, to other variations of Bowsette, the creative contributions are never ending.

But this is just one of thousands of Bowsette spin-offs and we hope they keep coming because they are just adorable! This is arguably one of the best Super Crown combinations out there and it just goes to show what a creative force the gaming community can be.

To learn even more about the latest in Nintendo fandom, plus more on the origins of the comic that inspired it all itself, you can check out our previous coverage right here to see the good, the bad, and the weird.

As far as the game that spawned it all goes, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is scheduled to release on January 11th for the Nintendo Switch.

What are your thoughts on the latest Super Crown creation? What other two Nintendo characters would you like to see get this treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and hit us with your best creations!