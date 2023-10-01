Mortal Kombat 1's Ed Boon Shoots Down Omni-Man Trailer Hopes

Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon has shot down recent hopes that fans have had when it comes to the gameplay reveal trailer for Omni-Man, who is one of the fighting game's upcoming DLC characters. Prior to the launch of MK1 back in July, NetherRealm announced that six fighters would be joining the title at a later date as part of its Kombat Pack DLC. Of this slate, Omni-Man from the Invincible comic book series (and Prime Video TV show) was one confirmed character. And while Omni-Man should be joining the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 relatively soon, it sounds like we won't be seeing him in action later this month.

In a recent message shared on social media, Boon made clear that the first gameplay video for Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1 won't be dropping at New York Comic-Con. Specifically, NYCC is set to transpire from October 12 until October 15 and is often a place where video game news comes about. In this case, though, Boon has set expectations ahead of time and has informed fans not to anticipate seeing Omni-Man at the event.

OmniMan game play trailer will not be at New York ComicCon. pic.twitter.com/ND554uwDqt — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 30, 2023

The reason why fans thought that Omni-Man's reveal trailer for MK1 might drop at NYCC is due to another previous tease from Boon. Within the past day, Boon posted a tweet that blatantly contained the "NYCC" acronym. Because of this, it seems quite clear that Boon and those at NetherRealm Studios are planning to do something in association with Mortal Kombat 1 while at New York Comic-Con, but whatever this reveal results in, it won't be tied to Omni-Man.

Who Is Joining Mortal Kombat 1 as DLC?

Currently, NetherRealm has outlined the entirety of its DLC plans for the first Kombat Pack in Mortal Kombat 1. This expansion pass will feature Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takahashi Takeda. Beyond these six playable characters coming to MK1, the Kombat Pack will also add Tremor, Mavado, Johnny Cage, Ferra, and Khameleon as new Kameo fighters that players will be able to select.

For now, the biggest question around the MK1 Kombat Pack involves its release date. It is known that all of these new characters will be staggering out over time rather than all at once, and to that end, Omni-Man will be the first fighter part of the Kombat Pack that will join the roster. Until NetherRealm opts to share more information, though, fans are left wondering about when all of these different characters might finally become available to play in-game.