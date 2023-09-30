Mortal Kombat 1 May Get an Omni-Man Trailer at New York Comic-Con

Mortal Kombat 1 showed up at one comic convention this year with the first pack of DLC fighters shown off at San Diego Comic-Con, and now, it's looking like NetherRealm and Warner Bros. are bringing the game back for another. Teases this week from Mortal Kombat 1 director and NetherRealm boss Ed Boon have suggested that the game will be present at New York Comic-Con, though the nature of that appearance wasn't elaborated on beyond that tease. However, people have hopes about what might happen already, and people are currently of the mindset that we might be getting an Omni-Man trailer at the convention.

The Omni-Man part is largely speculation right now, but the NYCC appearances is all but confirmed thanks to one tweet.

Ed Boon's NYCC Tease

Boon tweeted about Mortal Kombat 1 as he's prone to do while addressing a situation with the game's next big update. That update was supposed to be out already, but NetherRealm said on Friday that it'd had to delay the update following some unexpected server issues. Boon reiterated the message and said that things would be fixed quickly, but he said it in a very particular way.

Ran into some unexpected issues trying to push the P1advantage patch. Since we didn't want to risk the game's stability over the weekend... its looking like early next week now. Thanks for your patience.



Next patch will

Yield

Cwik

Corrections



Will keep you posted. https://t.co/vhv7Sevpk7 — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 30, 2023

Looking at his tweet, it's not difficult to notice that "NYCC" is spelled out when looking at the first letters of his guarantee of "Qwik Corrections." New York Comic-Con is scheduled to get underway starting on October 12th, so it should be around that time that we see whatever NetherRealm and Warner Bros. have planned for the event as far as Mortal Kombat 1 is concerned, but the game isn't currently anywhere on the list of panels or presentations at the event beyond fan-focused tournaments.

Omni-Man Trailer?

The first Kombat Pack full of DLC fighters includes Omni-Man, Homelander, Peacemaker, Quan-Chi, Ermac, and Takeda. We know that Homelander isn't coming to the game until some time during Spring 2024, Just as the big three of Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and Homelander were revealed earlier in the year at the very appropriate venue of San Diego Comic-Con, it's just as likely at least one of those heroes will be at NYCC, too. So, who's to say that it'll be Omni-Man?

While Boon didn't suggest in the tweet what might happen at the event, we know from a previous interview he did with Skybound where he confirmed that Omni-Man would be the first DLC character to join Mortal Kombat 1. He also said in the interview that the character would be a couple of weeks out from the release of the game. With Mortal Kombat 1 released as of September 19th, a trailer in mid-October accompanied by a release date a few weeks further out seems like it'd be right in line with that schedule.