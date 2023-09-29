Mortal Kombat 1 Boss Teases Horror DLC Fighters, Possibly Ghostface

Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has not minced words when it comes to putting horror characters in his fighting games -- he's said in no uncertain terms previously that more horror fighters are coming in the future as guest characters, and now that Mortal Kombat 1 is out, those horror icons have the perfect chance to join. Boon more pointedly teased the addition of some of these more horror-centric characters this week with an image showing off some of the characters that have already been in Mortal Kombat games as well as others that still might make appearances, and if past leaks are any indication of what's to come, Mortal Kombat players might be seeing Ghostface from the Scream series as DLC in Mortal Kombat 1 at some point.

Boon shared the image below this week with a pondering emoji alongside the dragon he always uses when talking about the Mortal Kombat series. Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was in Mortal Kombat X, Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street was in 2011's Mortal Kombat as well as Mortal Kombat Mobile, and Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th was in Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat Mobile, so that accounts for those three. Other horror icons included in the image include Michael Myers from Halloween, Pinhead from Hellraiser, Chucky from Child's Play, Billy the Puppet from Saw, and Ghostface from the Scream movies.

Ghostface in Mortal Kombat 1?

Boon's tweet was totally open-ended and led to plenty of speculation. We've already asked ourselves which horror characters should be added to the game in the future with more than one of our picks included in this image from Boon, and others followed suit by debating which characters would make the most sense in Mortal Kombat 1.

However, if you're not too precious about being spoiled on things, there's a good chance that you already have an idea of which character might make the cut. Earlier in the month, datamining efforts hinted at some DLC characters that might make appearances in the game. Evidence was found that pointed to characters like Noob Saibot, Cyrax (Robot), Kotal/He-Man/Conan, Jade, Cassie Cage, Kung Jin, an unknown female character, and, most notably for this topic, Ghostface.

The datamines from the Mortal Kombat community only painted a partial picture of what was tucked away in the game's files, however, so there's been no definitive word shared yet that Ghostface will be in the game. But among the ones that were shown there, Ghostface seems like a likely candidate. Michael Myers could perhaps make sense because of his strength, brutality, and persistance. Pinhead isn't exactly known as a fighter despite having some diaboloical, hellish tools at his disposal, and the most obvious issues with Billy the Puppet or Chucky would be the size problem since they'd be less than half the height of any normal Mortal Kombat character.

Hell. To the yes. — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022

It's also unlikely that Boon would've tweeted out an image like this with such specific characters referenced if none of them were DLC candidates, so between that, the elimination of unlikely fighters, and the leaks, it's sure looking like Ghostface will indeed be a DLC character at some point. We still have several known DLC fighters to get through first, however, so it may be awhile before we learn of anything concrete about DLC characters beyond the ones already confirmed.