New Mortal Kombat 1 Update Released for PS5, Xbox, and PC

NetherRealm Studios has today pushed out a new update for Mortal Kombat 1 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Following its release earlier this month, NetherRealm let loose its initial day-one patch for MK1 that contained a variety of immediate improvements to the fighting game. Now, after fans have had their hands on the latest Mortal Kombat game for a bit, another new update has come about which features a variety of smaller alterations.

As a whole, the latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 doesn’t look to overhaul too many features. Notably, NetherRealm has fixed some issues that have been plaguing Invasions, quests, and different localizations of the game. MK1 is also said to have received some stability improvements while the PC version of the game has added some new options tied to keyboard mapping and motion blur.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the most interesting thing about today’s update is that it doesn’t impact the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1. Previously, NetherRealm said that it would be looking to improve MK1 on Switch given the lackluster manner in which that port released. Specifically, the single-player mode Invasions was found to be missing all of its Season 1 content, which was greatly disappointing to fans. Although a patch for this Switch iteration is surely still in the pipeline, it hasn’t come about just yet.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Mortal Kombat 1 update attached below.

Patch Notes

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Addressed issues in Invasions

Daily/Weekly quests can now all be completed

Brutality move lists corrected

Stability fixes

Localization fixes

PC (Steam and Epic Games Store)