Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals First In-Game Look at Quan Chi, Full Trailer Teased for CCXP

Ed Boon, the director behind Mortal Kombat 1, has shared a first in-game look at Quan Chi, who is the next DLC fighter joining the game's roster. Earlier this month, Omni-Man from Invincible rolled out and became the first character to come to MK1 following its launch back in September. Moving forward, NetherRealm Studios said that Quan Chi would be the next fighter to come to Mortal Kombat 1, but didn't say much about when he might be shown off. Fortunately, it seems like the time for Quan Chi's proper reveal is going to be taking place in the next few days.

Shared on social media this morning, Boon showed off a quick glimpse of Quan Chi in Mortal Kombat 1. His appearance only took the form of a pre-fight clash between himself and Shang Tsung, which means we have yet to see him in action just yet. Boon seemed to primarily share this clip because it featured a cheeky (yet very blunt) callback to Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, which came to GameCube, PS2, and Xbox all the way back in 2002.

Along with sharing this brief video, Boon also teased that the first full trailer for Quan Chi in Mortal Kombat 1 will be arriving this weekend at CCXP in Brazil. Specifically, Boon is set to attend CCXP himself and will be having a panel on Sunday, December 3. At this time, we'll almost certainly get a more extensive look at Quan Chi and the abilities that he will have this time around in Mortal Kombat 1.

Currently, NetherRealm Studios hasn't provided a specific launch date for Quan Chi and has only said that he'll come to MK1 in winter 2023 or 2024. Given that Boon and those at NetherRealm are set to show him off in the coming days, it seems likely that he could join the roster before 2023 does wrap up. Further down the road, Peacemaker is then known to be the next DLC fighter after Quan Chi and will be followed by Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, and finally Homelander, all of whom are planned to hit MK1 in spring of next year.

What do you think about Quan Chi in Mortal Kombat 1 based on this brief teaser that Boon has shared? And are you planning to play as him for yourself whenever he does come to the game? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.