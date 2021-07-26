✖

Warner Bros. Games has announced that Mortal Kombat 11, the latest and greatest entry in the franchise, has officially sold over 12 million units worldwide. Additionally, the entire Mortal Kombat franchise has now sold more than 73 million units. The announcement of the total sales for the title and franchise comes mere weeks after developer NetherRealm Studios revealed that it was done with the title and would be "focusing on its next project" after two years of support and DLC.

In addition to the Mortal Kombat franchise and Mortal Kombat 11 sales figures, Warner Bros. Games also announced that the mobile version of Mortal Kombat, aptly titled Mortal Kombat Mobile, has hit 138 million installs. The press release also claims that millions of people are actively playing the franchise across console and mobile platforms, though no specifics were offered. It's also unclear how the breakdown of Mortal Kombat 11's 12 million units goes considering it's available across multiple consoles and in various iterations, including the expansion Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.

"When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold," said Ed Boon, Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat, as part of the announcement. "We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years."

At this point, it is unclear exactly what's next for NetherRealm Studios with Mortal Kombat 11 support done and dusted. Speculation abounds that Injustice 3 will finally be announced while there continue to be questions about the future of the studio after the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia. For its part, Warner Bros. Games has explicitly stated that NetherRealm Studios will continue to be part of the larger company following the merger.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular fighting video game right here.

