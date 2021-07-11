WB Games Responds to Report About NetherRealm Studios and TT Games Being for Sale

✖

Ever since it was first announced that AT&T's WarnerMedia and Discovery would merge together into a new entity, Warner Bros. Discovery, one question lingering over the whole thing has been what, exactly, might happen to the various groups underneath WarnerMedia like its various video game developers that don't quite as neatly fit into the newly merged organization. The new organization would include developers like NetherRealm Studios and TT Games, and while a recent report indicated that both could be up for sale, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Games has since indicated that this is not the case.

"I can confirm NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will continue to remain a part of Warner Bros. Games, and all are included in the Warner Media Discovery merger," Remi Sklar from Warner Bros. Games told TheGamer in response to the report. The original report from industry leaker Jez Corden had claimed that both NetherRealm Studios and TT Games were up for sale because Warner Bros. did not believe they were "in their scope" and that Corden was sharing this based on information gleaned from official documents that he claimed to have seen.

If you are somehow not familiar, NetherRealm Studios is known for developing fighting video games like the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises. TT Games, on the other hand, is known for developing a number of hit LEGO-branded video games. NetherRealm Studios specifically recently announced that it had concluded its work with Mortal Kombat 11 and would be focusing on its next project. TT Games' latest video game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is currently set to release this year after a significant delay. No official release date for the title has been announced.

As noted above, Warner Bros. Games specifically says that both NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will continue to remain a part of Warner Bros. Discovery through the merger. This does not preclude an eventual sale, but it does seem to settle the matter for now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Warner Bros. Games, often referred to as simply WB Games, right here.

