‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Will Have “30-Something” Characters, Ed Boon Confirms

Mortal Kombat 11 has less than three weeks until it is unleashed on players everywhere, which means more and more details will be coming to light in the days ahead. We’ve already received a brand new character reveal this week, which now takes up another spot on the 25-fighter roster that will be available upon launch. That said, there will definitely be more combatants arriving post-launch, one of which we already know, but now we officially know that there will be “30-something” characters in Mortal Kombat 11 when all is said and done.

Speaking with Game Informer during a recent rapid-fire Q&A, Ed Boon touched on a number of topics regarding the Mortal Kombat franchise as a whole, but there were plenty of details about the upcoming installment. Included in this was the amount of fighters players can expect to see in the game after all of the DLC is released.

When asked how many characters will be in Mortal Kombat 11, Boon said, “25 to start… 30-something to finish.” This, of course, just reconfirms what we already knew about the starting roster containing 25 characters, but it also lets us know that there will be at least six more fighters added via DLC. As stated above, we already know who the first of these post-launch fighters is with the reveal of Shang Tsung last month.

Of course, we will just have to wait until NetherRealm starts revealing more about their DLC plans before we know the official number of total characters. Either way, here’s to hoping they land on 39 fighters.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

