‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Achievements Leak on Steam And Hints at a Possible Rain Reveal

Though we still have a little bit of time before we can get our hands on NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11, quite a few of the hidden achievements have been leaked for the new game due to an update in Steam’s database.

Earlier today we spotted one of the achievements that seems to hint that Erron Black would be making his way back onto the roster, but that was by far not the only one to have leaked:

12 Hidden Trophies for Mortal Kombat 11 on Steam have appeared in the platform’s database and many of them are about what one would expect from a fighter game. Performing X amount of fatalities with certain characters, things like that. Oh, and one for simply completing the basic tutorial — basically, it’s the usual.

Aside from the ERR that seems to point to Black’s return, another file name also has caught our eye. Though “RAI” could easily stand for Raiden, which was revealed to be the narrative’s star, it could also hint that Rain could be on the way. With a new “Kombat Kast” slated for February 14th, it’s possible we’ll see the reveal there though the studio did slip and say the next reveal will be a “her.”

As far as the roster goes, co-creator Ed Boon has confirmed that “so many” more classic fighters will be making their grand return. For now, here’s what we have so far regarding playable characters being confirmed for the upcoming game:

Geras

Kabal

Kano

Raiden

Scorpion

Shao Kahn

Skarlet

Sonya Blade

Sub-Zero

The new “big bad” Kronika also looks to be a huge addition to the franchise, one that has been secretly working behind-the-scenes for years in the franchise’s history according to NetherRealm.

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”