New Intel Suggests Next Gen PlayStation Controllers Will Be A Lot Different

The PlayStation 5 is turning 6 this year. And with the typical console life cycle of about 7 years, that means many gamers are ready for Sony to unveil the PlayStation 6. Some rumors suggest that there could be a longer-than-usual timeline between the PS5 and PS6. After all, Sony’s current-gen console is still selling well, and many computer components are at all-time-high prices right now. But that doesn’t mean the PS6, and the next generation of PlayStation controls, aren’t in the works. And new intel suggests the PS6 could launch with controllers that look a lot different from the current DualSense.

Some gaming companies, like Nintendo, have radically changed the shape and design of their console controllers over the years. But Sony has, by and large, kept things pretty straightforward. The modern DualSense has a sleeker design and additional features, but it’s not radically different in shape and overall function from the PS2 controllers many gamers grew up with. But according to Video Games Chronicle, a recently approved patent could signal a big shift in PlayStation controller design.

Sony Patent Reveals Touchscreen Controller Design, And Some Gamers Already Hate It

Image courtesy of Sony

Sony reportedly filed a patent for a touchscreen gaming controller back in 2013. However, the patent was just issued recently, meaning many gamers are getting a first look at the design. And it’s… certainly different. The images included with the patent show a controller that’s shaped fairly similarly to what you might expect the PS6 to roll out with. But while the overall shape is pretty similar, this controller would work a lot differently.

Rather than using the traditional buttons most of us are used to, most of the controller would instead be a mappable touchscreen. The idea is that gamers could customize where buttons would be mapped on the touchscreen, including the D-Pad and joysticks. This includes the ability to make certain buttons bigger, smaller, or remove them altogether when playing certain games.

This certainly would allow for a great deal more flexibility with how you use your controller. It could be great for accessibiility, letting players create a button layout that works for their needs. And it would also let players tailor the layout to what makes sense for different types of games. Gamers could streamline the button layout for what they need when playing a fairly straightforward racing game versus a fighting game with multiple combos, for instance.

But not everyone loves the look of this new design. After the patent began circulating on Reddit, gamers weighed in on their thoughts. And the overall consensus seems to be that, while it might be a fit for some people, most of us prefer being able to physically feel the buttons we’re pressing when playing games. This could, however, be a generational thing. As younger audiences are more accustomed to using touchscreens, a controller that uses the same technology might feel more natural.

Just because Sony has filed for and been approved for this patent, it doesn’t mean this will necessarily be the PS6 controller design. And even if it is, it doesn’t necessarily suggest that Sony will completely do away with the current, more analog DualSense design. This new controller could simply launch as a second option for those who want it. I have to admit, I’m in the camp of much preferring a controller with physical buttons to press, so I hope the current DualSense won’t be entirely retired with the next gen.

