Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Teaser Ahead of Mystery Announcement

✖

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have revealed a new Mortal Kombat 11 teaser trailer ahead of this week's mystery announcement. The teaser is brief, but it appears to be pulled straight from the full trailer and features a Tarkatan frantically running for its life. Meanwhile, a tagline of "They are koming," accompanies the teaser, hinting that this week's announcement involves new DLC.

The teaser trailer comes straight from the official Mortal Kombat 11 Twitter account, which unfortunately doesn't reveal anything else. As a result, it's still unclear when exactly this week the big new reveal will go down. However, not only does this hint that the announcement involves a new DLC character, but the next few given the usage of "they" rather than "he" or "she" or "it."

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself:

They are koming. pic.twitter.com/7JOKO64bZy — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) October 6, 2020

As you can see, the teaser doesn't provide many hints. The Tarkatan looks scared for its life and is desperately running away, suggesting whatever it's being chased by is somewhat menacing.

If a recent leak is to be believed, the game's next three DLC characters are Rambo, Mileena, and Rain. The Tarkatan could therefore be running away from a bloodthirsty Rambo. Mileena is also a possibility, but not as likely. Meanwhile, there's no way this is for Rain.

Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate. Thankfully, we won't have to settle for speculation for much longer. While we don't know when exactly this week NetherRealm Studios will share what it's been working on, we do know it will happen sometime this week, presumably between Wednesday and Friday.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming natively to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but maybe this will change this week.

For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: