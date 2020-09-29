Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Reportedly Reveals Next 3 DLC Characters

✖

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath's next three DLC characters have reportedly leaked ahead of a seemingly imminent official reveal. For weeks, Mortal Kombat fans on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia have been speculating about who's coming to MK11 next, largely thanks to the cryptic teasers shared on Twitter by series creative director Ed Boon. At the time, many believed the teasers were pointing to three characters: Smoke, Rain, and Nitara. Meanwhile, there's also been some scuttlebutt about Mileena, Reptile, Michael Myers, and Cyrax.

That said, today, NetherRealm Studios updated the files of the game, which prompted a new datamining operation in search of anything peculiar or interesting. In the process, new DLC files have been found for the following three characters: Mileena, Rain, and Rambo. As you may know, so far datamining leaks have leaked every single DLC character with 100 percent accuracy, minus Ash Williams, who apparently was once coming to the game, but is no longer being added.

Below, you can check out the evidence, courtesy of prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer, thethiny:

Rambo and Rain so far in KP2 pic.twitter.com/2nQkCT64d9 — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 29, 2020

Of course, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the evidence is pretty overwhelming, nothing here is official. And while datamining leaks have been very reliable when it comes to Mortal Kombat 11, they can be misread and misleading.

At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have commented on this leak, and it's unlikely either will. However, if either do, we will be sure to update the story.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, and it looks like it's going to be revealing its next wave of DLC characters very soon.

