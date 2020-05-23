Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath: DLC Fighters, Free Update, and Everything to Know

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting its first big expansion next week when Aftermath releases, an expansion that includes more story content, new playable characters, and more. It’s set to be available on May 26th, but even if you’re not planning on buying it yourself, you can still benefit from a free update that’s releasing alongside it to add some new Fatalities and other ways to end a match. There’s also a new version of Mortal Kombat 11 releasing next week that includes this content and past content in case you haven’t been keeping up with the game’s previous DLC releases.

All that is to say that there’s a lot of Mortal Kombat 11 content releasing next week, and depending on what parts of the game you already have and what parts you don’t, it’s a lot to take in if you’re trying to figure out what you need. To help with that, we’ve put together a breakdown of everything you need to know to get your DLC fighters and more when Aftermath releases.

From guest characters to free stages and big collections, read on to have all your questions about Aftermath answered.

What’s Included in Aftermath?

A story expansion that picks up where the original story left off. Fire God Liu Kang has assumed the role of the keeper of time and the protector of Earthrealm and faces a new threat that’ll require the help of his Mortal Kombat companions.

Three new DLC fighters: Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop. Fujin and Sheeva are returning fighters while RoboCop is a guest character. You can find out more about them from the links on their names, but we don’t yet know what their full kit of abilities looks like.

Three new skin packs releasing at later dates.

A “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage skin.

How Much Does Aftermath Cost?

Aftermath costs $39.99 if you’re buying just the expansion. If you don’t have the game at all or if you don’t own the Kombat Pack that added new fighters up until now, you can purchase the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection for $59.99. This includes the base game, every post-launch DLC character, and everything included in Aftermath. If you’ve got the game but haven’t bought any DLC at all, you can get a $49.99 bundle that includes both the Kombat Pack and Aftermath.

Are There Pre-Order Bonuses?

People who pre-order Aftermath will get the “Unbound Rage” Scorpion, “Son of Arctika” Sub-Zero, and “Kori Power” Frost skins. Pre-ordering Aftermath via the PlayStation Store will also earn PlayStation 4 owners a theme.

What About That Free Update?

Even if you don’t spend a dime on Aftermath, you’ve still got some free content coming your way. There’s a free update planned to release on May 26th alongside the expansion that adds the following:

New Stages

Stage Fatalities

Friendships (end your matches by showing your opponents kindness instead of ripping them apart)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and its various bundles and offers will fully release on May 26th, so expect to see the new fighters in your online matches next week whether you’re picking up the expansion or not.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.