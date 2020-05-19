Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Trailer Introduces Players to Fujin

✖

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Entertainment released a new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer this week to introduce players to Fujin, a DLC fighter who will be joining the game once the game’s big Aftermath expansion arrives with new content. The wind-wielding fighter showed off some of his moves in the trailer complete with narration from Johnny Cage to give players an overview of the new fighter and what he’s capable of. We haven’t yet seen the full range of abilities Fujin will use in the game, but that and more should come soon as we get closer to the release of Aftermath.

The new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer released this week introduced Fujin as “Raiden’s baby bro” and showed some of Fujin’s moves. He incorporates the power of wind into almost all of his attacks from the looks of what’s shown in the trailer, so expect to see many of those when you’re stringing attacks together as him or fighting against Fujin.

Johnny Cage knows a great warrior when he sees one. Meet Fujin. #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/JlhQZCWHFq — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) May 19, 2020

You’ll recognize that the narrator introducing players to Fujin is none other than Johnny Cage. It sounds as though the movie star approves of the returning DLC character.

Other parts of Fujin’s design have been shown off prior to this trailer. His intro was revealed not long ago as well as one of his Brutalities, but we’re still waiting to see what his Fatalities look like. Those moves are some of the biggest parts of any Mortal Kombat character’s kits, so they should be showcased in greater detail ahead of Aftermath’s release.

Fujin is one of several DLC characters that’s being released in Mortal Kombat 11 when Aftermath releases. It’s scheduled to be release on May 26th, and Fujin will be accompanied by Sheeva and RoboCop who’s joining the Mortal Kombat roster for the first time as a guest character.

“On May 26th the epic saga continues with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath!” NetherRealm said about the new content. “This new entry expands the critically acclaimed story campaign of Mortal Kombat 11 with an all-new cinematic narrative centered around trust and deceit. Joining the fight will be Mortal Kombat alumni, Fujin and Sheeva, and guest character, RoboCop, making his series debut!”

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath releases on May 26th, so expect to see more on the new characters and the game’s story content before then.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.