Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Trailer Introduces Sheeva

Another Mortal Kombat 11 trailer was released this weekend in preparation for the upcoming Aftermath expansion that’s releasing soon, this time to introduce players to Sheeva. The Mortal Kombat fighter who serves as the queen of the Shokan in the series’ story is one of several characters who will be joining the Mortal Kombat 11 roster once the DLC releases next week. For those who aren’t as familiar with her or those who are just happy to see her finally return, the Sheeva trailer released on Saturday gives you an overview of almost everything you need to know about her.

Just as a trailer from before introduced players to Fujin, another one of the three fighters who will soon be in Mortal Kombat 11, this new one is again narrated by Johnny Cage. The comedic character puts a lighthearted spin on Sheeva’s otherwise brutal moves where she handles opponents with ease using her four arms as she oversees her subjects and crushes her enemies.

It’s a brisk intro to Sheeva that obviously doesn’t show everything she’s capable of since players haven’t had the chance to see her full moveset yet, but it does preview some of her powerful moves like stomping people’s heads in, throwing them around the arena with her sheer strength, and pounding the ground hard enough to damage people further away from her.

The buildup to this trailer included more previews of her moves including her first Brutality and Fatality. Those are shown below in order, but you could probably tell which one was which anyone given how violent the second one is. She’ll of course have other powerful moves like another Fatality when she’s released, but these are the only ones that have been previewed so far.

Y'all are RUTHLESS! Sheeva content starts tomorrow, but here's a live preview of your reactions. #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/F091Wy7Dpb — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) May 20, 2020

When Sheeva is added to the game, she’ll be joined by Fujin and the guest character RoboCop. Each of the characters will be available right when Aftermath drops on May 26th for those who purchase the content, so expect to see some new faces when you go online in Mortal Kombat 11 next week.

