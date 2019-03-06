‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Cassie Cage Gameplay Revealed

With all of the Mortal Kombat 11 rumors and leaks flying around in every direction, it’s nice when a new Kombat Kast arrives to officially reveal characters and their gameplay. That said, during today’s Kast, Cassie Cage was heavily featured, and the daughter of Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade is looking more deadly than ever.

Half Cage, half Blade. She’s got quite the legacy to uphold. Cassie Cage returns in #MK11. //t.co/igz9BQMe2z pic.twitter.com/2moX0WTaDD — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 6, 2019

For those who don’t know, Cassie is “the commander of an elite Special Forces unit and daughter of the iconic duo, Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage, employs her lethal fighting skills to win every battle, with a relentless drive to measure up to her parents’ legacy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This, of course, is in addition to the official story trailer that was released earlier today that showed Cassie Cage as well as Erron Black and Jacqui Briggs. The footage showed us that history is being re-written by a new figure who is able to control time. Needless to say, what we know about the Mortal Kombat universe may no longer hold true after the events in Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think of the glorious Cassie Cage gameplay that was revealed during the Kombat Kast? Who else do you hope to see make their return in Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!