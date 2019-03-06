‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Confirms Erron Black, Cassie Cage, and Jacqui Briggs With New Story Trailer

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios just released a brand new story trailer ahead of today’s Kombat Cast that reveals a few returning characters coming back for Mortal Kombat 11.

In a story where Raiden’s victory over Shinnok brings down the wrath of Kronika, a new figure that can control time itself, history is being re-written which means what we think we know about the history of Mortal Kombat could be going right out of the window.

The team also shared the three returning characters, including Cassie Cage, Jacqui Briggs, and Erron Black:

Cassie Cage, the commander of an elite Special Forces unit and daughter of the iconic duo, Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage, employs her lethal fighting skills to win every battle, with a relentless drive to measure up to her parents' legacy.

Jacqui Briggs, a competitive fighter trained in kickboxing and martial arts, follows in the footsteps of her father, Jax Briggs, as a member of the Special Forces. She believes her duty is to protect Earthrealm and her family, no matter the risk.

Erron Black is a thrill-seeking outlaw hooked on the adrenaline of chasing his own pursuits. Black is a skilled crack shot selling his services to the highest bidder while dressed in classic western Outworld attire.

Mortal Kombat 11 drops in for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC players on April 23d. Pre-order now and not only get Shao Kahn, but also beta access that will kick off on March 28 and will run until the 31st on all platforms.

Thoughts on the latest confirmations for the growing roster? Who do you want to see next? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

