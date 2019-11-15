Mortal Kombat 11 Deconfirms Two Popular DLC Characters

Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC character, Sindel, is poised to hit the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch game later this month for all owners of Kombat Pack #1. And then after Sindel, Joker will hit, and then Spawn will round out Kombat Pack #1 in March. At the moment of publishing, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment haven’t announced Kombat Pack #2, but many are already living their lives as if it’s coming. And given that three previously leaked DLC characters — Ash Williams, Sheeva, and Fujin — are unaccounted for, this is probably a very safe assumption. That said, today creative director on the game, Ed Boon, confirmed two characters players won’t be seeing in Mortal Kombat 11.

Interacting with fans on Twitter, today, Boon shot down any hope of more iconic DC characters coming to the game, confirming that neither Batman nor Superman will come to the best-selling fighting game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you want to play a NetherRealm Studios’ fighting game with Batman and Superman, you’re just going to have to wait for Injustice 3, which will presumably be the developer’s next game after Mortal Kombat 11. In the meanwhile, with Batman and Superman deconfirmed, players are already flooding Boon’s mentions with their own requests for Kombat Pack #2:

Pls give us Lara Croft for KP2 pic.twitter.com/RNLWl9GG4A — Mehmet Anıl | WeAreCroft (@MehmetxTatlida) November 15, 2019

Please give us Aya Brea from Parasite Eve for Kombat pack 2. pic.twitter.com/FLMSrspV5L — Blazer Ball (@blazerball34) November 15, 2019

How about Slender Man?

He’s MK material in a way. — WAHAHA!!!/SCP-096-2 (@Unknown43071416) November 15, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will be made available on Google Stadia later this year. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking this link right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What characters do you want to see in Kombat Pack #2?