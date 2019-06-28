Mortal Kombat 11 Director Seemingly Reveals Next DLC Character

It looks like the next Mortal Kombat 11 DLC character PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players will get their hands on is Nightwolf, or at least that’s what a new tweet from director Ed Boon heavily implies. As you will know, beyond a future video game developer hall-of-famer, Ed Boon is also great at two things: trolling Mortal Kombat fans and teasing them. Lately, he’s been doing the former more than the latter. But today, taking to Twitter, he provided a concrete Nightwolf tease.

More specifically, Boon shared a Mortal Kombat 11 screenshot featuring Nightwolf’s hatchet with a tease suggesting the character will be fully revealed very soon, which also suggests he will be the game’s second DLC character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And now a taste of things to kome….”#MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/lK2jbGj17n — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 28, 2019

As you will know, NetherRealm Studios has already confirmed Nightwolf as part of the game’s first Kombat Pack. It has also confirmed Sindel and Spawn though, so it was unclear which would be revealed first, but it looks like it will be Nightwolf.

For those that don’t know: Nightwolf made his debut back in Mortal Kombat 3 and is one of the most prolific Native American characters in video games. A Matoka warrior, historian, and shaman, Nightwolf is often described as a proud and fierce warrior that is dedicated to the cause of good, and who is contact with Raiden via visions. He can draw on both internal and external spiritual energy for increased power.

Nightwolf has never been the most popular character in the series — not even close, really — but he does have his fans, and personally he’s always been on of my favorite fighters to use in the series.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Further, it will come to Google Stadia when the platform launches later this year.

For more news, media, and information on the fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is Nightwolf a good addition to Mortal Kombat 11?