‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Features the Return of Skarlett and Sonya Blade

The first characters have been revealed during today’s Mortal Kombat 11 live-stream, and, as expected, they didn’t disappoint.

We already knew that Scorpion and Raiden would be joining the party; and Sub-Zero was expected, since he’s pretty much a rival to Scorpion. But let’s talk about who else is joining the party.

As you know, Baraka made his return, for the first time in quite a while. And there’s also Geras, a new face for the franchise that’s sure to gain some interest, especially with his level of brutality.

But then the gameplay turned to focus on two key female characters, and fans are sure to enjoy what they both have to offer.

The first is the returning Sonya Blade. While the team hasn’t confirmed that she’s modeled after WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey (yet– the livestream is still young), she does look an awful lot like her, right down to her gusto attitude, military garb and physical build.

But if you think that fan favorite is worth seeing, hang tight, because another female combatant (Kombatant?) joined the fray with Skarlett. You may recall that we haven’t seen her in the series since Mortal Kombat back in 2011. So, needless to say, fans were thrilled to see her again.

Skarlett is a spectacular fighter in her own right, using supernatural abilities to take out her enemies, along with a largely sized spear that can impale them real nicely.

Between these two, the game’s got female power to spare. But we’re just getting started. We took a good peek at the roster that could be opening up with MK11, and there’s a lot of spots open. Needless to say, we could see the likes of Kitana, Mileena and Jade join the party at some point; and there could be room for, ahem, fresh blood as well. The story trailer for the game did hint at a mysterious sorceress that threatens Shinnok, so we could very well see her joining the fighting party.

We’ll keep tabs on who gets introduced in the weeks ahead!

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on April 23 for Xbox One, PlaYStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.