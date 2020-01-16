Mortal Kombat 11 Reveals New Look at Joker and His Character Bio

Tomorrow, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will reveal the long-awaited Joker gameplay trailer. However, before that happens, the PlayStation Store has revealed a new look at the DLC character and also revealed his official bio. And as you can see, NetherRealm Studios has made some changes to the Joker design since revealing the character. More specifically, the face looks different, and more specifically, older. Unfortunately though, the design is still missing a tie, but hey that’s what costume DLC is for. Anyway, below you can check read the official description and check out the new look at the newest Mortal Kombat kombatant below, courtesy of Dynasty.

“Unpredictable, violent, and incredibly dangerous, The Joker, is chaos personified. He’s killed Robin, crippled Batgirl, and tortured and murdered countless people throughout the DC Universe. And now, he’s the latest Kombatant to join in Mortal Kombat.”

For those that don’t know: the Joker is set to arrive in the game — via early access — on January 28. He’s the game’s fourth DLC character and will be followed by Spawn, who is poised to hit sometime in March.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

